Charleston PD investigating after two people shot at Palmilla Parkside Apartments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Wednesday afternoon in West Ashley.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the shooting happened at the Palmilla Parkside Apartments off Ashley River Road and on Rive Drive, which is adjacent to the apartment complex.

Police tell News 2 at least one of the buildings was hit by gunfire and multiple shell casings were found in the area.

Two people were injured – one at the apartment complex and another on Rice Drive. They do not appear to be life-threatening injuries.

No other details were provided.