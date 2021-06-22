Charleston PD, local K-9 teams say final farewell to retired K-9 Orrie

Retired K-9 Orrie, Charleston Police Department, was laid to rest on Monday due to medical reasons.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department and local K-9 teams gave final farewell to a retired K-9 this week.

K-9 Orrie was laid to rest on Monday due to medical reasons.

He was escorted to McAllister Funeral Home by K-9 teams spanning the Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division – along with other members of the Charleston Police Department.

“It was a hard day for all of us”, said K9 Orrie’s partner and best friend, Sgt. Jeffrey Thom.

K-9 Orrie served with the Charleston Police Department from June 2013 until July 2020, assisting in all aspects of the department.

Charleston PD

Charleston PD

Charleston PD

Police canines and their handlers work in some of the most demanding and hazardous environments of law enforcement. Sgt. Thom said Charleston PD utilizes its canine partners in many areas, from apprehending the most dangerous felons in the dark of night, to finding lost children.

“Orrie was part of many high-risk search scenarios and worked tirelessly to keep his handler and the other officers within the department safe. During retirement, he enjoyed the life of luxury with days spent chasing his green ball, trips to the beach, and catching every dropped ice cube from the freezer,” said Sgt. Thom.