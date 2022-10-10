Photos of burglary suspects provided by the Charleston Police Department.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) are working to identify two individuals who may have been involved in a burglary last month.

Police say subjects illegally entered a residence off Coming Street on September 19th, stole items, and caused several hundred dollars in damage to the property.

The two people seen in pictures shared by the Charleston Police Department are the persons of interest in this case.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact CPD at 843-577-7434.