Charleston PD hopes to identify three people in robbery investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working to identify three people connected to an ongoing robbery investigation.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the incident happened at a business off Savannah Highway on the evening of July 17.

Images shared with media outlets Monday show three individuals with their faces covered and wearing hoodies or a jacket during the alleged robbery.

Images provided by Charleston Police Department

No additional details about the incident were provided.

Police ask anyone who may be able to identify any of the three individuals to call the department at 843-720-2422 and ask to speak with the on-duty central detective.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.