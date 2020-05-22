Charleston PD looking to identify person in theft from motor vehicle case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department hopes you can help them identify an individual who may be connected to theft from a vehicle.

Police say the incident happened on Heriot Street on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a black male with short dreadlocks/cornrow braids and short facial hair wearing a black sweatshirt.

Authorities say the suspect was seen heading north on King Street Extension.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on the theft, please contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.

CPD spokesman Charleston Francis said the individual is not wanted.