CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who may have participated in an August 7 attempted fraud case.

The Charleston Police Department released surveillance images of a woman connected to an attempted fraud that happened at Regions Bank on Meeting Street last month.

Police say the woman was seen driving a white GMC Acadia SLT at the time.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is encouraged to contact the CPD NCIC Ops at 843-720-2422 and ask to speak with the on duty CPD Central Detective. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.