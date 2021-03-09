Charleston PD looking to question individuals following Feb. 12 assault on Meeting Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify several individuals in connection to an assault that happened last month in downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the assault occurred near Meeting Street around 11:00 p.m. on February 12th.

The department provided survellience photos showing four people leaving DECO Nightclub that night – they are looking to identify and question the individuals about the case.

If you recognize them or have any information about the crime, you are asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.