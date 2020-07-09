Charleston PD makes additional arrests stemming from an incident during Sunday’s protest at the Battery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston arrested two additional people for an incident that occurred between protesters Sunday at the Battery.

The dispute happened between a protester and a Confederacy supporter.

According to an affidavit from the Charleston Police Department, a peaceful protest was taking place in the area of White Point Garden when Akaleb Simmons grabbed a Confederate flag from the victim, Alan Smith, with his hands and tore it from the flagpole.

Smith responded by swinging the flagpole at Simmons, striking him.

Police say the second individual, David Austin Bennett, then attacked Smith after he hit Simmons with the flagpole.

The incident was captured on video and was observed by a Charleston Police Officer who was in the area.

All three are facing assault and battery charges.