CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a suspect is in custody following a shooting on Dupont Road early Thursday morning.

According to Charles Francis, a spokesman for the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on Dupond Road around 7:17 a.m. where they found a victim shot in the leg.

They said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

While police said a suspect was in custody, they did not release their identity.