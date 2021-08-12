Charleston PD: Man arrested for deadly shooting on Hanover Street last month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly downtown shooting.
Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to Hanover Street the evening of July 28th after multiple people were shot.
One of those victims, 31-year-old Reno Thomas, died just a few days later from injuries received in that shooting.
Police later announced the arrest of 27-year-old Marshall Quansay Winfield for the shooting.
He is being charged with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Winfield is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.