Charleston PD: Man arrested for deadly shooting on Hanover Street last month

Marshall Quansay Winfield has been charged with murder in a downtown shooting that killed one, injured several others

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly downtown shooting.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to Hanover Street the evening of July 28th after multiple people were shot.

One of those victims, 31-year-old Reno Thomas, died just a few days later from injuries received in that shooting.

Police later announced the arrest of 27-year-old Marshall Quansay Winfield for the shooting.

He is being charged with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Winfield is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.