Charleston PD: Man arrested for June 16th homicide on Norman Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this month in downtown Charleston.

Officers responded to the area of Norman Street just after midnight on June 16th after receiving a report of a man on the ground. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS arrived and confirmed the man was deceased. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 33-year-old Tony Little of Ladson.

Lloyd Wright has been arrested and is charged with Little’s murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

