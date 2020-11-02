Charleston PD: Man killed in crash on Magwood Drive may have been looking for lost dog

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities continue to investigate a fatal auto vs pedestrian crash that happened Friday night in West Ashley.

Police responded to the area of Magwood Dr. and Ashley Crossing regarding 911 reports of a pedestrian struck by an automobile just before 9:00 p.m.

Once there, officers say they located a male victim that apparently had been struck by two vehicles and was seriously injured. Both vehicles remained at the scene.

The victim, later identified as 39-year-old Matthew Oswald, was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment, but died from injuries received in the crash.

According to information provided by the Charleston Police Department, witnesses told authorities the victim may have been looking for his dog that ran away from his home.

This fatal collision remains under investigation with no criminal charges have been filed at this time.