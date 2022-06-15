CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is remembering one of its retired Mounted Patrol horses who passed away recently.

Martin, or “Marty,” served with CPD’s Mounted Patrol from 2006 until 2011 and was later adopted when the unit disbanded in 2011.

“He was both a servant of the community and a beloved member of his adoptive family,” police said in a post on Wednesday afternoon.

Photo courtesy Charleston PD

Photo courtesy Charleston PD

Photo courtesy Charleston PD

Photo courtesy Charleston PD

Police say Marty’s legacy lives on in the department’s two new mounts, named Holmes and Watson.

The Charleston Police Department began utilizing its new mounted patrol unit in time for the Cooper River Bridge Run in April 2022.

Police say the horses patrol the downtown area with a focus on the Central Business District during a year-long trial. CPD is working with the Charleston Downtown Alliance, Explore Charleston, and Palmetto Carriage Works for the new program.

The use of Mounted Patrol Units in Charleston dates back to 1978. It was discontinued in 2011 because of funding.