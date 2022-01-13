Charleston PD receives $30K grant to support its leadership training program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department received a $30,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Charleston that will be used to support leadership training.

The department’s Leadership Development Institute launched in 2020 with a $50,000 grant from the Rotary – it focuses on personnel development with a goal of creating a safe community and helps to build strong partnerships and develop purposeful leaders within the agency.

“The partnership builds on the initial grant, which was given as part of the Rotary Club`s 2020 centennial celebration, and was a result of the club choosing an impact project that it felt represented an urgent priority for the community and something that would have long term impact in Charleston and beyond,” explained Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, the department’s public information officer.

“The success of the first complete training class that graduated earlier this year shows the positive impact the LDI can have throughout our organizations and the communities we serve. With the support and involvement of Rotary, this initiative continues to be a critical part of our strategy to build better leaders from within our ranks and empower our officers to provide a higher level of service and accountability across all the stakeholders we serve,” said Chief Luther Reynolds, who is also a member of the rotary club.

According to CPD, the initial iteration of the LDI at Charleston PD saw 46 graduates. “With the goal of providing this training to over 500 employees including sworn officers and professional staff at CPD, the latest donation will be used to expand the program and to reach more CPD employees in an effort to ensure positive community engagement today and in the future,” leaders said.

Officials said the LDI project supports a core focus area of Rotary International, Peace and Conflict Resolution.