Charleston PD releases video detailing January officer-involved shooting with carjacking, homicide suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department released a video Thursday detailing an incident where a murder and carjacking suspect was shot following a brief pursuit back in January.

The shooting happened on Spruill and Beech Avenue in North Charleston during the night of January 19th.

According to police, 9-1-1 initially received a call from a resident who told them a man had just stolen his vehicle and robbed him of cash on Maple Street in downtown Charleston.

Two officers assigned to the department’s Quick Response Squad located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop when a short vehicle pursuit began.

The pursuit ended off Spruill Avenue; in the video, police say the suspect – identified as Montrez Cyrus Simmons – pointed a gun at officers, at which time they fired upon him, striking him near the abdomen.

Officers immediately rendered medical care as they waited for EMS to arrive. No officers were injured in the shooting.

It was determined that Simmons was involved in a carjacking in the Whole Foods Market parking lot earlier that day.

He was wanted out of Georgetown for a deadly stabbing at a home earlier in the month.