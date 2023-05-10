CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is again reminding residents to lock their car doors and secure valuables when leaving their vehicles unattended.

It comes after the department said there were 50 thefts from motor vehicle incidents in April. They said 38 of those were from cars left unlocked and unsecured.

“This also resulted in a total of 8 firearms being stolen from cars,” the agency said. “Please help us in our efforts of keeping our community safe by locking your doors.”

Charleston PD shared a video that was sent to them by a downtown resident which showed someone attempting to break into a car.

“Locking your doors can be the simple step that prevents you from becoming a victim of theft,” said police.

Police departments, like Charleston PD, often remind residents of the “9PM Routine.” It’s a social media campaign designed to encourage everyone to stop and ensure their property is locked up and secure.

The routine includes tips like removing valuables from your car, locking the doors, turning on outside lights, and locking up your home – often before people head to bed for the night.