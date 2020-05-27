Breaking News
LIVE RADAR: Coastal storm bringing heavy rain to the Lowcountry

Charleston PD investigating vehicle vs bicyclist collision on the Cosgrove Bridge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a collision that happened between a motorist and bicyclist on the Cosgrove Bridge.

The crash occurred just before 5:00 a.m.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say the bicyclist has been transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

The third lane in both directions are the only lanes of the bridge currently open to traffic, police say.

Motorists should use caution if they travel in the area or find an alternate route. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES