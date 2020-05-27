Charleston PD investigating vehicle vs bicyclist collision on the Cosgrove Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a collision that happened between a motorist and bicyclist on the Cosgrove Bridge.

The crash occurred just before 5:00 a.m.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say the bicyclist has been transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

The third lane in both directions are the only lanes of the bridge currently open to traffic, police say.

Motorists should use caution if they travel in the area or find an alternate route.