Charleston PD: Suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting at West Ashley apartment complex

UPDATE: A spokesman for the Charleston Police Department tells News 2 this was an officer-involved shooting and a suspect is in custody.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a West Ashley apartment complex after receiving reports of a “man armed with a gun.”

Officials with the Charleston Police Department ask for the public to avoid the area of Mary Ader Avenue at the Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove apartment complex.

News 2 has a crew en route. This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.