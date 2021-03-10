Charleston PD: Suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting at West Ashley apartment complex

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: A spokesman for the Charleston Police Department tells News 2 this was an officer-involved shooting and a suspect is in custody.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a West Ashley apartment complex after receiving reports of a “man armed with a gun.”

Officials with the Charleston Police Department ask for the public to avoid the area of Mary Ader Avenue at the Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove apartment complex.

News 2 has a crew en route. This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES