Charleston PD responds to bus fight among James Island Charter High School students

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a fight on a school bus.

Investigators say three James Island Charter High School students got into a fight while the bus stopped inside the Islands Apartments on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they observed the bus driver attempting to hold the students on the bus and keep parties separated. There was also a large crowd forming around the bus.

Officers say the offenders were screaming at each other from separate ends of the bus.

According to an incident report, two of the people involved in the fight had texted throughout the day about fighting at a designated spot after school.

The sister of one of the offenders also got involved in the fight.

All three refused medical treatment and did not go the hospital.

One of the school’s assistant principals spoke with the parents of each student involved.

There’s no word on charges against the students. 3.1.7.23

