Charleston PD, Rotary Club, create leadership program after racial bias audit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Just over a year after the Charleston Police Department began their historic racial bias audit, they have teamed up with the Rotary Club of Charleston to launch the Leadership Development Institute.

The Leadership Development Institute was an idea that came from the recommendations laid out in the racial bias audit.

Charleston Police Department Chief, Luther Reynolds, says the program is all about seeing the big picture, “Leadership is much bigger than one individual, and this program is going to be about investing in the future, succession planning, organizational development, pushing decisions down to the lowest level, and equipping our people to make good decisions.”

The goal is to create a leadership training program that creates a safe community, builds strong partnerships and develops purposeful leaders.

One of the findings from the audit was that training practices highlighting the importance of cultural awareness and sensitivity and other aspects of community policing were not prioritized.

Sandy Morckel, President of the Rotary Club of Charleston says this program will help to address some of those concerns, “Some of the recommendations that came out of the racial bias audit, were the leadership development piece that was really needed, for us to be able to address the issues, on the street level, and every level of our police department, and community relations. You know there is so much that can be done with that, and were excited to announce this partnership.”

Morckel made it clear that the Rotary Club is committed to the longevity of the program, “We see this as a long term engagement, something that our Rotarian’s will probably be involved with for a long time to come. We have some of the great civic leaders of our day in this club, and we feel it’s our responsibility to be able to provide the leadership, the experience, anything that is needed to be able to shepherd this along.”

This project is something that the Rotary Club intends on being very hands on with as they have named this their 100th Anniversary Impact project. What’s making all this possible is a $50,000 donation from the Rotary Club.



