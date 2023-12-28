CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston saw an increase in the number of deadly crashes in 2023 compared to last year.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) say it’s a serious problem that is happening way too often. More drivers on the roads and a static infrastructure could be a contributing factor.

“With unchanged road systems, for the most part, we have a lot more drivers in the area. Yet we aren’t seeing a drastic increase in fatal collisions. We do see year-to-year variances, but overall, we don’t have that large data set that shows any variance; however, we do have an increase from last year,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibson, public information officer for the Charleston Police Department.

The city saw an increase this year in both deadly crashes and deaths. There were 18 deadly crashes resulting in 24 deaths so far in 2023.

Last year, there were 12 deadly crashes resulting in 14 deaths.

But 2021 saw the highest number of deadly collisions and deaths in the records the city has kept since 2007.

“A fatal collision has massive impacts from the time that it happens and months, years later from that when you talk about the emotional and physical pain of losing someone,” said Sgt. Gibson.

Six of the 24 fatalities this year were pedestrians hit by a car.

Sgt. Gibson says everyone needs to pay attention if they are walking or driving a vehicle.

“Get off your phone. Let’s think about the new year- if you’re going to be out celebrating, drinking, or think you may drink, there are way too many options to get to and from your destination and one of those options is not driving,” he said.

Below is a list of traffic fatalities since 2007:

2023 (current as of 12/27/2023)

Vehicle vs. vehicle: 4

Vehicle vs. pedestrian: 6 (Pedestrian= primary 4 times, vehicle = primary 2 times)

Vehicle vs. motorcycle: 1

Single-vehicle: 4

Single-motorcycle: 2

Multi-vehicle: 1

TOTAL: 18 fatal collisions, 24 deaths (1 collision with 4 deaths)

2022

TOTAL: 12 fatal collisions, 14 deaths (1 collision with 2 deaths)

2021:

TOTAL: 22 fatal collisions, 26 deaths (1 collision with 3 deaths)

2020:

TOTAL: 13 fatal collisions, 13 deaths

2019:

TOTAL: 18 fatal collisions, 18 deaths

2018:

TOTAL: 15 fatal collisions, 15 deaths

2017:

TOTAL: 17 fatal collisions, 18 deaths (1 collision with 2 deaths)

2016:

TOTAL: 12 fatal collisions, 13 deaths (1 collision with 2 deaths)

2015:

TOTAL: 14 fatal collisions, 14 deaths

2014:

TOTAL: 10 fatal collisions, 10 deaths

2013:

TOTAL: 4 fatal collisions, 6 deaths (1 collision with 3 deaths)

2012:

TOTAL: 9 fatal collisions, 12 deaths (1 collision with 2 deaths, 1 collision with 3 deaths)

2011:

TOTAL: 13 fatal collisions, 14 deaths (1 collision with 2 deaths)

2010:

TOTAL: 10 fatal collisions, 10 deaths

2009:

TOTAL: 10 fatal collisions, 11 deaths (1 collision with 2 deaths)

2008:

TOTAL: 10 fatal collisions, 10 deaths

2007:

TOTAL: 13 fatal collisions, 14 deaths (1 collision with 2 deaths)