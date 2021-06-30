Charleston PD says carriage horse was not clipped by passing tractor-trailer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department no longer believes a carriage horse was clipped by a passing tractor-trailer in downtown Charleston.

It happened the afternoon of June 19th – officials said the carriage was clipped when a semi-truck, which was carrying a flatbed, made a left turn onto Meeting Street from Broad Street.

Police now believe there was never a collision.

“Investigators were able to interview witnesses, involved parties, the driver of the passing truck and collect multiple videos from surveillance cameras in the area,” said Charles Francis, public information officer for the Charleston Police Department. “The videos showed that the truck and trailer never came into contact with the carriage.”

Francis said their investigation revealed the carriage horse was startled by an unknown source at the same time the truck passed.

“The carriage’s horse suddenly back-peddled causing the carriage to jackknife resulting in damage to the carriage unrelated to passing vehicles,” said Francis.

He said the horse then accelerated forward and the horse and carriage subsequently stopped near the northwest corner of Charleston city hall.

The carriage driver and a female passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The horse was not injured.