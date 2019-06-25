Charleston PD searching for individual involved in a vehicle break-in

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual who they believe was involved with theft from a motor vehicle.

According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department, the incident happened early Tuesday morning on Concord Street.

Stolen items include a black Beats by Dre Pill Bluetooth speaker and charging cable, white Apple headphones and Apple iPhone charger – totaling around $240.00

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20-years-old, wearing a blue baseball cap with a Nike swoosh logo, gray t-shirt with black lettering on the front, black and white shoes, gray athletic shorts, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department,

