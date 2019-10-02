Charleston PD searching for June 2019 assault and battery suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are asking for the public’s help in identifying an assault and battery suspect.

Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department said Quantero Phillips, 25, is wanted for an aggravated assault which happened on June 25th at the Bridgeview Apartments.

Phillips is wanted for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault and batter first-degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

He is described as a black male with black hair, brown eyes and is 5’08” in height and 130lbs.

Anyone with information as to Phillips whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.