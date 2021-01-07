Charleston PD searching for missing/endangered 19-year-old man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a missing 19-year-old man who they considered to be endangered.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Lavontay Brown, who was reported missing by his mother, was last seen on January 6th around 9:00 p.m.

He was wearing green jeans and a black, blue and white jacket with white sneakers. He is described as s5’03” in height and 150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Brown drives a black-in-color Mercury Grand Marquis with SC tag 3027NX.

Anyone with information should contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.