Charleston PD searching for missing, endangered 31-year-old woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities need your help locating a missing woman.

They say Shelia Frazier, 31, was last seen leaving her home to go see her children in North Charleston just before noon on Wednesday.

Police say her fiancé told them she never came home.

Frazier was wearing a blue top, blue jeans, and colorful Converse shoes when she left home at 11:45 a.m. She’s described as 5’02” and 114 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

She does not drive and there is no vehicle involved in the case, according to CPD.

If you see her, or you know where she may be, you should call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty central detective.