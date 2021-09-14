Charleston PD searching for missing/endangered teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who they say is considered ‘endangered.’

George Bailey Grimmett, 17, was last seen leaving his residence after dropping off his dog Monday around 7:00 p.m.

The teen was wearing a camouflage hat, blue jeans, a peach-colored shirt, and camouflage croc shoes.

Police say he is described as having short brown hair on the sides with long brown hair on the top. Grimmett is 5’11”, 145 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a black Volvo ST90 with SC Tag KGS109.

If you see him or know where he may be, you are asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

