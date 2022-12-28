CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working to locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) are looking for Janae Brown, who was last seen in the West Ashley area on Monday, Dec. 26.

She was reported as a runaway through the Department of Social Services foster care.

Brown was wearing a jean jacket, gray hoodie with the word ‘chill’ on it, black pants, and green van shoes as the time.

Police say she has friends and associations in the North Charleston area.

If you see her, or know where she is, you are asked to contact the on-duty central detective by calling Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.