Charleston PD searching for robbery suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is looking to identify a robbery suspect.

Authorities released images of a man who they say robbed a business in downtown Charleston on July 14th.

Photos show the suspect wearing a grey hoodie and blue face covering while inside a store.

If you recognize this individual or have any information about the robbery, you are asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.