Charleston PD searching for vandalism suspects involved in May 30th riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying four additional suspects involved in the riots that occurred in Downtown Charleston on May 30.

Police say three males and a female are each wanted for vandalism that happened on Meeting Street during the Saturday night riot.









Several businesses were damaged when a group of 50 to 100 individuals gathered in the streets to take part in the riot. It came after a mostly peaceful protest for the death of George Floyd earlier in the day.

Many of the businesses experienced damage to windows and storefronts.

Police have already made several arrests in relation to the riots and are still working to identify additional subjects or make arrests. The investigation is on-going.

Anyone who may have information regarding their identity or whereabouts are encouraged to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD Central Detective or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.