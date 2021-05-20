Charleston PD searching for vehicle suspect used in King Street burglary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to locate and identify a vehicle that was involved in a burglary last Friday in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department said the burglary happened in the lower King Street area.

They say the vehicle is believed to be a 2005-2011 Buick Lucerne. “Please note the dark window tint and unique damage to the hood of the vehicle,” police said.

If you see the vehicle or know the owner/operator, you are asked to contact the on-duty Charleston Police Central Detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.