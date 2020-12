CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are searching for a woman who is wanted on assault and battery charges.

Police say Keajic Anitra Brown, 30, is wanted for an assault that happened on Nassau Street in April of this year.

Brown is described as 5’04” in height and 130 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes and may be operating a gray Dodge Charger with SC tag: QVS-989

If you see her or know where she is, you are asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.