CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in reference to a shoplifting incident.

According to a media release, the incident happened at Las Olas on Meeting Street in late September.

If you can identify this man, you are asked to contact Investigator Alfaro at alfaroo@charleston-sc.gov or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.