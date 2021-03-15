Charleston PD seeking information on armed robbery/shooting suspect

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are calling on the community to assist in their search for an armed robbery and shooting suspect.

The crime happened the night of February 7th in the area of Mulmar Street and Orange Grove Road in West Ashley.

The suspect is described as a young male with a thin build, with short dreadlocks or twists operating a silver 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information should contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

