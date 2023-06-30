CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) will conduct traffic enforcement on the roads over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The department’s traffic division announced Friday it will hold high-visibility enforcement across the city and on major thoroughfares over the next few days.

Charleston PD’s Harbor Patrol Unit will also be out on the waterways to ensure everyone traveling by boat is safe.

“CPD is committed to ensuring citizens are practicing safe driving habits during the holiday season so everyone in our community can enjoy this time with family, friends, and loved ones,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibson, who serves as the Charleston Police Department’s Public Safety officer.

Police ask that citizens use ride-share services, call a taxi, or have a designated driver while celebrating. They also encourage drivers to use hands-free mode when using their phones to avoid distracted driving.

“Follow all posted speed limits, signs, and traffic signals. Obey all traffic laws and signals when operating a bicycle or walking to your destination,” police said. “Call 911 immediately if you suspect an impaired driver is on the road.”

Charleston Police want everyone to do their part in saving lives by being responsible on the road.