CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) will highlight Wednesday efforts to enhance pedestrian safety through a new community campaign.

It comes following several auto-pedestrian crashes that have happened throughout the Charleston area over the past few months, with the most recent happening Saturday morning on King Street Extension.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson, Public Information Officer for the Charleston Police Department, said CPD representatives will provide important insights and updates regarding the latest data on auto-pedestrian collisions, including statistics on incidents, fault attribution, and injury transportation during a press conference to be held at Brittlebank Park.

Leaders from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) will provide an update on injury and fatality trends spanning the past five years.

The awareness campaign will be through a partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, and the College of Charleston.

News 2 will provide an update on this community initiative after Wednesday morning’s press conference.