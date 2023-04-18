CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is expected to provide an update on its progress with the ongoing racial bias audit.

Implemented in 2019 to reassess the city’s policing policies, Charleston PD hired outside experts to examine how officers operate day-to-day. The audit reveals what they found about the department’s policies and made more than 70 recommendations to better police work.

Officials with the police department said of the 72 recommendations made in the audit, the department has completed and implemented 71 policy and procedure recommendations when it comes to traffic stops, use of force, complaints, community-oriented policing, and personnel practices.

“To fulfill the final recommendation, Charleston Police Department sought the assistance of experts in the field to conduct an independent review of all progress and implementations,” the agency said.

Charleston City Council approved a research agreement between the University of South Carolina and Charleston Police Department allowing them to collaborate on the external review and assessment.

“The comprehensive project includes a fidelity assessment, subject matter expert review and assessment, citizen and stakeholder engagement and feedback component, as well as actionable findings and ongoing assessment approach,” officials said.

The partners are expected to discuss the project and its timeline during a virtual meeting of the Charleston Citizen Police Advisory Council which is set to take place Tuesday evening.

“Charleston Police Department has maintained a firm commitment to this vital work and looks forward to the feedback that the external review and assessment will provide,” the department said.