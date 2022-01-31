Charleston Place hosting job fair/open house in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Place will host an open house/career fair at The Riviera Theater in Downtown Charleston.

Attendees will get the chance to meet with existing members of the team and learn more about the hotel’s new culture, direction and employment opportunities.

Positions available for hire include but not limited to line cook, server, housekeeper, concierge, bellhop, and front desk associates.

Breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snacks will be provided and parking will be provided in the Majestic Square Garage.

The event will happen Thursday, February 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Riviera Theater.

Masks are required and rooms will be set up to allow for safe social distancing throughout the event.