CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston’s Livability and Tourism officials have an update on the enforcement of short-term rental property standards to the city’s Planning Commission on Wednesday.

Since 2018, city enforcement officials have pursued over 600 cases of illegal rentals and collected over 400,000 dollars in fines from offenses.

Advertising a short-term rental property without a permit is a violation in Charleston and cease and desist letters are sent to first-time offenders. Further steps of enforcement include a date in court.

One of the main reasons for the enforcement of properties on Airbnb or Vrbo is for safety.

“You want to have a safe residence of property to take your family to right? In our permitting process, there is a Fire Marshall inspection. It’s a very detailed inspection. Knowing that they are renting from a permitted property can give them peace of mind,” said Dan Riccio, the Director of Livability and Tourism.

The city monitors the short-term rental market with around-the-clock software. Officials say that one property can be posted on multiple websites. This means that shutting down one rental can take away many listings.

However, there are ways renters who are operating illegally can try to evade being penalized.

“Some of these owners of these properties become savvy. They will take down their listings at night and repost them during the day and basically flip-flop that activity to try and circumvent our enforcement process. That can skew the numbers of advertisements,” said Riccio.