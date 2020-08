CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify three people involved in a downtown vandalism.

The Charleston Police Department is calling on the public for their help in identifying three individuals in reference to an act of vandalism that happened at 399 King Street last Tuesday just after 1:00 a.m.

If you recognize the individuals, you are asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.