CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for public help finding Quantero Phillips, believed to be connected to several property crimes.

He is suspected of several vehicle break-ins in downtown Charleston from August to October. He is also facing charges of financial transaction card fraud.

If anyone has information regarding Phillips, CPD asks that they call 843-720-2422.

If you want to remain anonymous when calling in a tip, call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.