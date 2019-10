CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are searching for a man who has not been seen since Saturday.

According to a release from the Charleston Police Department, officers are asking for the public’s help in locating Timothy Chad Lloyd.

They say Lloyd was last known to be in the West Ashley area.

Missing man: Timothy Chad Lloyd

Anyone with information about Lloyd’s whereabouts, please contact the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200.