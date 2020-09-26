Charleston Police Department announce Saturday protest in Marion Square is not permitted

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department released a statement on the upcoming planned protest in Marion Square tonight.

Officials said that the protest is not permitted.

They went on to say that any unlawful assembly will be disbanded and any rioting, destruction of property, or disobeying a lawful order will not be tolerated.

The department said they respect everyone’s First Amendment rights and peaceful protesting is allowed.

However, unlawful assembly of 25 or more people without a permit is illegal in the City of Charleston.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting CPD tonight with any potential issues that may arise tonight.

@ChasCoSheriff deputies and resources are assisting @CharlestonPD with issues that may arise tonight. Deputies will enforce state laws and arrest any violators. #chsnews — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) September 26, 2020

They said everyone’s safety is important at this time.

Protesters planning to attend the event in the City of Charleston tonight, this protest is not permitted. Any unlawful assembly will be disbanded. Do not riot, destroy property, or disobey a lawful order. This will not be tolerated. Everyone's safety is important. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/bsCjoNBkeQ — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) September 26, 2020