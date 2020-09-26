Charleston Police Department announce Saturday protest in Marion Square is not permitted

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department released a statement on the upcoming planned protest in Marion Square tonight.
Officials said that the protest is not permitted.
They went on to say that any unlawful assembly will be disbanded and any rioting, destruction of property, or disobeying a lawful order will not be tolerated.
The department said they respect everyone’s First Amendment rights and peaceful protesting is allowed.
However, unlawful assembly of 25 or more people without a permit is illegal in the City of Charleston.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting CPD tonight with any potential issues that may arise tonight.
They said everyone’s safety is important at this time.