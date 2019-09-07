Charleston Police Department asking for help locating missing 62-year-old man.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Authorities say Paul Daigneau, 62, stands at about 5′ 7″ and 190 pounds and was last seen by his wife at around 5:30 PM on Friday, September 6.

He was last seen wearing a polo shirt, tan shorts, tan baseball hat and is possibly in a silver 2004 Porsche Boxster and he frequents the Isle of Palms and Pitt St. Bridge area.

The police are asking that anyone with information on his whereabouts please call the on duty CPD Central Detective at 843-743-7200 .