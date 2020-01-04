Charleston Police Department coming up with strategic plan following racial bias audit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department says that they’re working with city and department leaders on a strategic plan.

This planning comes after a racial bias audit that was released in August.

Charleston Police says they are moving forward with other small steps including two new civilian positions.

The first step is a compliance inspector with the professional standards division.

That person would be responsible for internal audits on policies and practices along with monitoring efficiency and effectiveness.