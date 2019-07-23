Charleston Police Department hosts free basketball camp for children in the community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local law enforcement is hosting an event that brings the kids in the community together.

The Charleston Police Department hosted their fourth annual “True Blue” Basketball camp at the Willie Gaines Park and Playground.

The camp is free and allows for boys and girls, aged five to 12, to learn the fundamentals of basketball with officers from the Charleston Police Department.

The department wants to use this camp to help build a bond between children and their local law enforcement officers.

“Building that rapport and letting them know that you guys can trust us. I mean seeing us in a different outlook besides being in the uniform…and letting the kids know, hey, approach us.” Detective Antwan Carter, Charleston Police Department

For Detective Antwan Carter what he takes away from the camp, personally, is being able to connect with the kids.

“Just seeing the joy on the kids faces… coming up to me saying ‘Hey Officer Carter, I can’t wait for the camp.’ I think, personally, that’s my gratification,” said Detective Carter about what brings him joy about the camp.

The camp will run again next year and if you would like to register then just approach any officer of the Charleston Police Department and they’ll get you a registration form.