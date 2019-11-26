Charleston Police Department prepares for drunk drivers on “Blackout Wednesday”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thanksgiving is right around the corner and the Charleston Police Department says there’s a trend that they’re going to be looking out for.

Officers say the eve of Thanksgiving is known as “Blackout Wednesday” and encourages the heavy consumption of alcohol.

The Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit will be conducting enforcement operations throughout the City of Charleston on Wednesday, November 27 in an effort to try and keep drunk drivers off of the roads.

Officers gave a few tips for drivers to avoid getting into a car with a drunk driver:

Designate a sober driver

Plan to use public transportation

Use a ride sharing service to get home

In 2017, more than 50% of all drunk drivers killed on “Blackout Wednesday” were between the ages of 21 and 34.