Charleston Police Department provides update on Saturday’s riot, recent arrests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department provided an update for citizens on the May 30 riot in downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, active investigations have resulted in 46 arrest warrants for 18 individuals, 22 of which have been served on four of the individuals as of right now.

The warrants include charges for assault and battery, arson, burglary, inciting a riot, and damage to property.

CPD says they remain committed to seeking justice for businesses and residents that were impacted by the recent events.

They encourage the community to send in videos and photos from this past weekend to cpdtips@charleston-sc.gov.

Anyone with information can call 843-643-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.