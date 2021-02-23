Charleston Police Department releases final After Action report from May 2020 riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department released its final report which outlines its response to the riot that occurred downtown last May.

peaceful protest in Marion Square on May 30th later turned into a night of rioting and destruction throughout downtown Charleston following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s death sparked riots and protests across the country for several weeks.

The areas of review included Command and Control, Internal Communication, External Communication, Resource Accountability, and the Response to Civil Disturbances.

According to the city, final report also includes community feedback received in response to the preliminary report that was presented in October last year.

You can review the more than 80-page report here: https://www.charleston-sc.gov/DocumentCenter/View/28718/Strengthening-Charleston-Final-Report