CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has launched a community survey to improve policing efforts in the Charleston-area.

The community survey is a collaborative effort with the Charleston Citizen Police Advisory Council (CPAC) and CPD to strengthen relationships and policing for Charleston residents and business owners.

“We value the input and perspectives of our community members immensely, and this survey is an essential step in our commitment to fostering a stronger relationship between law enforcement and the citizens we serve,” Interim Police Chief Chito Walker said.

The survey spotlights community perceptions, needs, and expectations from the police department.

It is available online in both English and Spanish through August 31.

Link to community survey: https://moore.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5bE5xdjnuiqjSvA